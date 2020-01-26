Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and United Development Funding IV (NYSE:UDFI) Head to Head Review

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 38.12% 8.76% 3.91% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $881.68 million 10.73 $281.58 million $3.04 14.24 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 5 3 0 2.38 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus price target of $43.48, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats United Development Funding IV on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.