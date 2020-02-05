Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMER. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Omeros by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.74. 392,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,839. Omeros has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.64.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com