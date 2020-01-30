Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Johnson & Johnson (NASDAQ:JNJ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omeros and Johnson & Johnson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 0 2 3 0 2.60 Johnson & Johnson 0 3 10 0 2.77

Omeros presently has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.88%. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus price target of $162.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Omeros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omeros and Johnson & Johnson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $29.87 million 22.35 -$126.76 million ($2.22) -6.05 Johnson & Johnson $82.06 billion 4.83 $15.12 billion $8.68 17.34

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Omeros. Omeros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and Johnson & Johnson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -78.48% N/A -71.81% Johnson & Johnson 22.18% 39.30% 15.18%

Volatility & Risk

Omeros has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Omeros on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopath, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat lupus nephritis and other renal diseases. Its clinical programs also consists of PDE10 (OMS824) which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease and schizophrenia; PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders. In addition, the company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-3 (OMS906) for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders; MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Further, its preclinical programs include G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform, including GPR174, GPR151, GPR161, and other Class A orphan GPCRs for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular (CV), musculoskeletal, and other disorders; and antibody platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads and tampons under the STAYFREE, CAREFREE, and o.b. brands; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The Pharmaceutical segment offers products in various therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, and retail outlets and distributors, as well as distributes directly to wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use. It has research and collaboration alliance with Morphic Therapeutic. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.