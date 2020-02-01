Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.78. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

