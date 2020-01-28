Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $84.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,508.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 in the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Economic Reports