Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell stock opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $1,646,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock worth $4,651,960 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

