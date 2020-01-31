OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. OmniTek Engineering shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 17,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

