OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.96-2.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.164-6.164 billion.

OMRNY stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. OMRON has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52.

OMRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered OMRON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

