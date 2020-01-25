OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News headlines about OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OMV earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OMVJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

OMVJF stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. OMV has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?