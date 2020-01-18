OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Trading Down 2.5%

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMVJF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?