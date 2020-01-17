On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

On Deck Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 282,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,019. The company has a market capitalization of $298.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. On Deck Capital has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in On Deck Capital by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 220,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,382,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after buying an additional 878,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

ONDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

