ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Short Interest Update

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 25,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ON opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,991 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

