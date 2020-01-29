ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $24.17 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,991 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

