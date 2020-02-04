ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Down 14% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) fell 14% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.91, 34,726,678 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 358% from the average session volume of 7,577,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Bank of America lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $108,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 696,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,713,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 200,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

