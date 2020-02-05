ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ON. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.61.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $19.82. 22,431,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,827,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,476,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after buying an additional 470,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,436,000 after buying an additional 411,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?