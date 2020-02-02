ON Semiconductor (ON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $25.92.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,768,250.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,914 shares of company stock worth $5,171,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

