On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) PT Lowered to GBX 540 at Liberum Capital

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.

OTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 539.17 ($7.09).

Shares of On The Beach Group stock opened at GBX 389.80 ($5.13) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 458.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 431.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a market cap of $511.47 million and a PE ratio of 32.76.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001854 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

