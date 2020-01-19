On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).

OTB stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.75) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 469.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.44. The company has a market capitalization of $573.41 million and a P/E ratio of 36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. On The Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.58).

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001802 earnings per share for the current year.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

