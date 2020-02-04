On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

