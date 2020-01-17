On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.72

News articles about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIV opened at $0.17 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

