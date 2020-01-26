On Track Innovations (OTIVF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS: OTIVF) is one of 130 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare On Track Innovations to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -21.40% -43.81% -20.72% On Track Innovations Competitors -100.99% -5.73% -2.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $21.88 million -$260,000.00 -5.60 On Track Innovations Competitors $3.34 billion $601.92 million 140.39

On Track Innovations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A On Track Innovations Competitors 2561 8190 13707 848 2.51

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 0.36%. Given On Track Innovations’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe On Track Innovations has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations’ rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

On Track Innovations rivals beat On Track Innovations on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.