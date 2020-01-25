OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, approximately 8,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

About OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

