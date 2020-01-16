OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,328. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,391,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 82.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 1,136.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

