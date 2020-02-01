Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

