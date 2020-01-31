Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONCY. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.01. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

