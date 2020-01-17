Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Trading Up 10.2%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price was up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09, approximately 101,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 844,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.70. The company has a market cap of $104.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

