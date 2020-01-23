OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as high as $2.10. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 57,508 shares trading hands.

ONCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in OncoSec Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

