ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.49-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.49. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.44-3.68 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.25.

OGS traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,605. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?