ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.44-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.567-1.567 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.ONE Gas also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 3.49-3.53 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.25.

ONE Gas stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

