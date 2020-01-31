One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 64,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.77. One Group Hospitality has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.42.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts anticipate that One Group Hospitality will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 325,536 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

