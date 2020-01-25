One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of OSS opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.11. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.90.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 396,234 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

