OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of OMF traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,044. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com