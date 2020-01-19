OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 410.80 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 412.60 ($5.43), approximately 524,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 853,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.45).

OSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target (up previously from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSavings Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.12.

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total value of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

