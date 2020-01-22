OneSavings Bank’s (OSB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target (up previously from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 409 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.10. OneSavings Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($6.06).

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total transaction of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading