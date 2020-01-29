OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.16

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

ONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at $10,820,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter valued at $1,583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 141.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 192,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the second quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

