Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 346,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 619,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.71 million, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Onespan has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

