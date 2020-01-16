Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of OSPN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 18,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,514. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $795.59 million, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Onespan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Onespan by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onespan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onespan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com