OneSpan to Provide Update on Strategic Transformation and Present Three-Year Financial Targets at Investor Day

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, will review its strategic transformation at its Investor Day today which begins at 8:30 am ET. During the presentation to investors and analysts, OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements, and other members of the executive team will discuss the Company’s strategy for growth and present its three-year financial targets. In addition, OneSpan affirms its 2019 guidance of $248 million to $250 million in revenue and $26 million to $28 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The live webcast will be available on the Company’s website at: . A replay, as well as a copy of the presentation materials used will be available following the event.

About OneSpan

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified, open platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at and on , and .

