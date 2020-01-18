ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ONEX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600. ONEX has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.74.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.