ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.64

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.64 and last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ONEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 61.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

ONEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

