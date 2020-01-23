ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.92

Shares of ONEX Co. (TSE:ONEX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$89.92 and last traded at C$89.25, with a volume of 71952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$88.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONEX shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on ONEX from C$90.00 to C$88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ONEX from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEX from C$102.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.52.

ONEX Company Profile (TSE:ONEX)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?