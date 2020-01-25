OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.90 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.94), approximately 63,579 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

OnTheMarket Company Profile (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

