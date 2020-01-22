Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:ONTO opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $40.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.03.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439 over the last ninety days.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

