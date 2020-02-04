Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTO opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $40.54.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,275.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,168 shares of company stock worth $4,073,439.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

