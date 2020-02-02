Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on OOMA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 75,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at $419,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ooma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after buying an additional 255,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

