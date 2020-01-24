Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPBK traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $10.16. 2,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Op Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $426,141.12.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

