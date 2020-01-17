Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Trading Up 0.3%

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.74, approximately 14,821 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 30,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $426,141.12. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Op Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 84.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Op Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 61,749 shares during the last quarter.

About Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

