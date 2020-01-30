Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Open Text has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTEX. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

