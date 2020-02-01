Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $54.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of OTEX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. 1,152,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 131.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

