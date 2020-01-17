Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.50

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 16595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 29,702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,716,000 after buying an additional 326,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,967,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $1,803,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

